Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 29 : After registering a five-wicket haul against England in the third T20I of the five-match series against England, India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy reflected on the team's loss despite his five-wicket haul at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Tuesday.

England defeated India by 26 runs in the third T20I to keep the five-match series alive, making the scoreline 2-1. England set a target of 172 runs, which India could not chase down despite early fireworks from Abhishek Sharma.

"I can't complain because that's the nature of the game. There have been, even when I don't take 5 wickets, we might end up losing. I can't complain. My job is to just keep focusing on what I can do, and what I can perform for the team. And that's all, that's all is in my control,"

In a game that was arguably decided by both side's ability to churn out runs on a slow turf and a bowler's ability to put a lid on the scoring rate. Varun excelled in keeping a check on the scoring rate and making the batters dance to his tune.

He instantly made his impact felt after being introduced by Suryakumar in the final over of the powerplay. Varun hardly gave away runs to Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler and conceded just three in his first over.

In his next four overs, Varun turned the English batters inside out and cruised to his second five-wicket haul in the T20Is for India. His magic with the ball didn't salvage a victory for the Men in Blue, but was enough to crown him the Player of the Match. The leg spinner bagged the wickets of Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.

Recapping the third T20I of the five-match series, Men in Blue skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first in the encounter.

Opener Ben Duckett made a vital half-century before he was caught by Abhishek Sharma off the bowling of Hardik Pandya, having put on a good stand with Buttler to put England on a firm footing at 83/2.

The England middle order, however, was unable to negotiate with Varun Charkravarthy, who sliced through them, taking 5-24. That left England on 127/8, requiring Liam Livingstone to make a valiant 43 from 24 balls, with solid final-wicket support from Adil Rashid and Mark Wood, both of whom made 10.

England finished on 171/9, which looked like it might be slightly under par, but their bowlers flew out of the traps, taking wickets regularly with none of the India top-four making it past 24 runs.

Pandya impressed with the bat, making 40 off 35, and putting on a 38-run partnership with Axar Patel.

But after Buttler caught Pandya off Jamie Overton's bowling in the 19th over, there was simply too much for the tail to do, ending the innings 26 runs short.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 heading into the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday, January 31.

