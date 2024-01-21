"Can't even think...": Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed denies reports of him leaving Pak with kin

New Delhi [India], January 21 : Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Saturday denied reports that he had left his homeland and moved to the UK with his family.

Sarfaraz, who made a return to Pakistan's red-ball fold after a long absence but remains out of favour in the shorter formats, is set to lead Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League beginning February 17.

Ahead of the premier domestic T20 tournament, several local media outlets in Pakistan claimed that Sarfaraz had left Pakistan after apparently losing hope of a comeback to the national cricket team across formats.

Geo News, however, ran a report claiming that Sarfaraz, who is currently away with his family in London, will return to Pakistan soon.

His wife lives in the UK, Geo News reported, adding that his son also studies in England.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Safaraz expressed dismay over reports of him moving to the UK, and sought to set the record straight, saying, "I can't even think of leaving Pakistan. Confirm before running such fabricated news. Sad to see such news."

Sarfaraz was picked for Pakistan's recent home red-ball series against Australia. After featuring in the opening Test, which saw the visitors falling to a crushing defeat by 360 runs, the experienced batter was sidelined from the squad.

He lived through a nightmare in the Peth Test, scoring just 7 runs in both innings. He was all at sea against the raw pace of left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc during his combined 16-ball stay in the middle.

The 36-year-old first came into the spotlight after leading Pakistan to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2006.

He became the first Pakistan captain since Imran Khan to win a 50-over world title.

Under his leadership of the national team, Pakistan lifted the Champions Trophy in 2017, defeating arch-rivals India in the final.

After suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of the Men in Blu in the group stages, Pakistan, under the stewardship of Sarfaraz, turned the tide to defeat the bitter rivals and lift the trophy.

