"Capable of swinging ball both directions": Andy Flower hails Yash Dayal after IPL 2025 retention

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower heaped praise on left-arm seamer Yash Dayal saying that he is capable of swinging the ball both ways.

The Bengaluru-based franchise announced on Thursday that they will retained Yash Dayal for Rs. 5 Crores ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Uncapped player Yash Dayal led RCB's bowling attack in IPL 2024, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.15.

Speaking on the Jio Cinema, the former Zimbabwe cricketer said that Yash Dayal is talented and his career is currently on an "upward trajectory".

"We are thrilled to retain Yash Dayal, an extraordinary talent whose career is on an upward trajectory. His unique ability as a left-arm bowler, capable of swinging the ball in both directions, adds a valuable dimension to our bowling attack - one that is increasingly rare in the auction landscape, " Flower said as quoted by the RCB official website.

Further, the 56-year-old opened up and spoke about the Rajat Patidar's retention who was retained for Rs. 11 Crores.

"Rajat Patidar is a key member of our squad. His exceptional talent and resilience have already made a significant impact on our team, and he truly embodies the spirit of RCB. We are excited to see him continue to develop and shine in the upcoming season," Flower added.

Rajat Patidar also had an impressive season in the last IPL, scoring 395 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 177.13, including five half-centuries. Since his debut in 2021, Patidar has played 27 matches, accumulating 799 runs at a strike rate of 158.85.

In IPL 2024, RCB narrowly secured a place in the top four, winning seven of their 14 matches and finishing fourth with 14 points. However, their journey in the 17th season ended after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the playoffs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor