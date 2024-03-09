"Capitalised on every opportunity...": Sachin Tendulkar lauds Indian team for series win over England

New Delhi [India], March 9 : With India registering a magnificent victory over England in the fifth Test and wrapping the series 4-1, former skipper Sachin Tendulkar hailed the manner in which the team bounced back after the loss in the first match of the series and said the players capitalised on every opportunity the visitors presented.

India won the fifth and final Test at Dharamshala Test by an innings and 64 runs in less than three days.

"Despite losing the first Test, #TeamIndia bounced back impressively to clinch the series with a comfortable 4-1 scoreline. Throughout the series, the team has capitalised on every opportunity presented to them. @imkuldeep18 and @ashwinravi99's outstanding performances were instrumental in this commanding win over England at Dharamsala. #INDvENG," Tendulkar wrote on X.

England won the toss in the fifth Test and were bundled out for 218 in their first innings. Kuldeep Yadav (5/72) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/51) topped the bowling charts for India.

India scored 477 runs in the first innings. England had a deficit of 259 runs as they began their second innings. Though Joe Root (84 in 128 balls, with 12 fours) attempted to fight it out for England, he got very little support from the other end.

Jonny Bairstow (39 in 31 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Tom Hartley (20 in 24 balls, with four boundaries) contributed respectable scores, but nothing could help Root avert a disaster as England were bundled out for 195. England lost the series 4-1.

Ashwin (5/77) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja got one.

