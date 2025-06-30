Captain Cool: MS Dhoni Files for Trademark of Iconic Nickname

MS Dhoni Captain Cool: Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni has filed a trademark for his well-known nickname 'Captain Cool' following the conclusion of the 2025 Indian Premier League season. According to reports, the application was filed on June 5, 2023, in Jharkhand. An image of the trademark filing surfaced on social media earlier this week. He earned the title for his calm presence under pressure and his composed leadership during high stakes matches.

MS Dhoni (@msdhoni) is one step closer to trademarking “CAPTAIN COOL” for sports and entertainment services (Class 41).



Though initially objected due to a similar prior mark, the Trade Marks Office ruled in Dhoni’s favour, citing his strong public association with the moniker. pic.twitter.com/dNGlRmw9UN — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) June 30, 2025

Dhoni is the only captain to win all three major white-ball ICC titles – the T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup and the Champions Trophy. He also guided India to the top of the ICC Test rankings in 2009, following a series win in New Zealand. The team held the number one spot for more than a year.

Read Also | "Happy Retirement...": Rishabh Pant Teases Ravindra Jadeja During India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Anniversary Celebration; Gets Hilarious Response (VIDEO)

While he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to play in the IPL. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK has won the IPL title five times. As per the new IPL retention rules, CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore before the start of the 2025 season.

He returned as the interim captain of CSK during the 2025 season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. Despite the change in leadership, CSK had a disappointing season and finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the franchise’s history. The team secured only four wins out of 14 matches. Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings with a strike rate of 135.17.

Speaking after CSK's final league match, the 43-year-old said he needed time to decide on his future. “I have four to five months to decide. Every year it takes more effort to stay fit. This is professional cricket, and you have to be at your best. It is not just about performance. What matters is how fit you are and how much hunger you still have,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

He added that he plans to return home to Ranchi, take a few bike rides and then make a decision. “I am not saying I am done and not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of time and I will think about it,” he said.