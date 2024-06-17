Kingstown [Saint Vincent and the Grenadines], June 17 : With the Super 8 stage on the brink of commencement, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto addressed the concerns related to Bangladesh's batting and feels it is a reason for "worry".

Bangladesh batters once again struggled to muster up runs on the board on a surface that provided ample turn for the spinners.

The batting line-up folded against the spin duo of Sandeep Lamichhane and captain Rohit Paudel. Both spinners picked two wickets each and gave away 37 runs in their combined eight-over spell.

With pacers chipping in with a couple of wickets, Bangladesh folded on 106 in 19.3 overs. Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the highest run-scorer with his 17-run knock of 22 deliveries.

"Of course, it is a reason for me to worry. I don't think it is a good thing for the team to bat like this because the start is very important. We are not getting the start, and the lower-order batsmen are not finishing it well. So, it's a matter of concern," Shanto said in the post-match press conference.

"But we have to come out of this. And we have to think about how to come out of this. And we do plan and think about this all the time. But still, this mistake is happening again and again. But I can say that I hope that we can reduce these mistakes in the next round," he added.

When batters failed to leave their mark, Bangladesh's bowling line-up stepped up to salvage a win for them.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib spearheaded the attack and wreaked havoc with Mustafizur Rahman, providing the ideal support to the pacer.

Tanzim claimed a four-wicket haul while Mustafizur scythed three wickets to put Nepal on the backfoot.

Shakib provided the ideal support by chipping in with two crucial wickets. Their combined efforts forced Nepal to bundle on 85 and seal a 21-run win for Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh skipper is aware that bowling can't salvage a win for them every time, and their batting unit needs to step up and take responsibility.

"No, it is not actually possible that every day the bowlers will make the team win. I hope they make us win every day. That's what I hope for, but the batsmen also have a responsibility. And why is it not happening? Everyone is trying to find out. But it is not happening anyway, and it is not acceptable. To be very honest, I think the wicket is not the issue. This wicket was a wicket where you can score 140-150 runs, maybe which we could not do. So, it is definitely a reason for us to worry," Shanto stated.

Bangladesh have sealed a spot in the Super 8 and will play their first game against Australia on Friday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

