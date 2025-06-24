Caribbean all-rounder Hayley Matthews' fifty broke a 12-year drought, with a series-clinching six-wicket victory against Proteas

Barbados [West Indies] June 24 : Hayley Matthews is once again the star as the West Indies broke a 12-year drought with a series-clinching six-wicket victory over South Africa in the third T20I at Cave Hill on Monday, according to the ICC website.

Matthews scored a superb half-century to pace the West Indies' run chase as the Caribbean side chased down South Africa's total of 147/6 with nine deliveries remaining.

It helped the West Indies register a 2-1 series triumph over the Proteas, which was the first time they had defeated South Africa in a bilateral T20I series since the start of 2013.

Youngster Miane Smit (59 not out) hit her own half-century in a polished display earlier in the day to help South Africa post a decent total, but Matthews was in fine touch in reply as she hit nine fours and one massive six to put the West Indies within touch of victory.

Matthews fell to Sune Luus for 65 in the 16th over to give South Africa some hope, only for Chinelle Henry (20 not out) to show her experience and guide the hosts home.

While disappointed to lose the series, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said there were plenty of positives for her side to take from the tour of the West Indies.

"Disappointed about today's result, of course, particularly as I thought we had enough runs," Laura Wolvaardt said as quoted from the ICC website.

"But we didn't get our bowling lines right - they scored too many runs square of the wicket, and we got a few small things wrong."

"But Hayley played so well, it's difficult to get her out. Overall, on the tour, I thought we unearthed some good young talent who put their hands up and made a good contribution to the team," she added.

