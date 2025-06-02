Caught On Camera: Shreyas Abuses Shashank Singh, Refuses Handshake After Win Against Mumbai In Viral Video

In a thrilling Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a sensational five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), chasing down a daunting target of 204 in just 19 overs to book their place in the final. Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock, remaining unbeaten on 87 off 41 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes. However, what should have been a moment of pure celebration turned into a brief moment of tension. As players exchanged handshakes after the match, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen visibly angry with teammate Shashank Singh. A video clip of Iyer fuming at Shashank quickly went viral, leaving fans puzzled over the unexpected outburst.

Bsdk muh mat lagna mere bc. Blud Shreyas Iyer literally said to Shashank Singh 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/tnMyPKVrda — Professor Sahab (@ProfesorSahab) June 1, 2025

The incident appears to be rooted in a crucial moment during PBKS' chase. In the 17th over, Shashank Singh was run out for 2 off 3 balls following a direct hit from MI’s Hardik Pandya. Replays revealed that Shashank was running casually and only picked up speed after noticing Pandya’s quick reflexes. The lapse in judgment nearly derailed the chase, especially with Jasprit Bumrah having an over left. Though PBKS eventually secured the win thanks to Iyer’s masterclass, the skipper's frustration was understandable. Shashank’s lethargic running between the wickets gave MI a late opening that could have proved costly in a high-stakes game. Punjab Kings will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.