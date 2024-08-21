CEAT Cricket Rating Awards: A look at India's top award winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : CEAT Cricket Rating Awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the remarkable achievements of cricketing legends.

Here's a look at India's top winners at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards:

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday won the CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year award after he helped the Men in Blue win the T20 World Cup 2024 in July.

Rohit has added 14,846 runs, three double hundreds, 33 hundreds, and 87 fifties in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Apart from his mouth-watering tally, Rohit is a two-time ICC T20 World Cup (2007 and 2024) and ICC Champions Trophy winner. He also holds the record for most sixes in the shortest format.

Rohit's stint as India's T20I skipper was a memorable one. He overtook Dhoni as the most successful T20I captain with 49 wins in 62 matches. Dhoni had 41 victories from 72 games. Also to top it off, he led India to the ICC T20 World Cup title after a thrilling win in the final against South Africa at Barbados, ending India's ICC trophy drought of 11 years.

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal won the best Test batter of the year in the CEAT Awards on Wednesday following his scintillating performance in the series against England.

In England's recent tour of India, Jaiswal was the highest run scorer of the series after scoring 712 runs from 5 matches and 9 innings at a strike rate of 79.91.

The 22-year-old made his Test debut against West Indies in 2023. In the long format, he has scored 1028 runs at a strike rate of 70.07 after playing 9 matches and 16 innings.

Meanwhile, India pacer Mohammad Shami won the best ODI bowler of the year in the CEAT Awards.

Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023, picking up 24 wickets in just seven matches at an economy rate of 5.26.

The last few years have not been great for Shami as he spent most of the time suffering from injuries. The 33-year-old made his ODI debut in 2013 against Pakistan and picked up 195 wickets from 101 matches.

On the other hand, talisman India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday won the best ODI batter of the year during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

Kohli made his ODI debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka. Following this he has scored 13906 runs after playing 295 matches and 283 innings at a strike rate of 93.54.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli was the highest run scorer, scoring 765 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 90.31. During the 50-over WC, Kohli also became the first player to hit fifty ODI tons.

The last few months have been great for the Men in Blue after they successfully ended the ICC trophy drought of 11 years by winning the prestigious T20 World Cup 2024.

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid was named the CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award. His stint with the Men in Blue came to an end after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in July.

Ravichandran Ashwin won the CEAT Men's Test Bowler of the Year. Just like Jaiswal, Ashwin displayed a stunning performance during England's tour of India with the ball. Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker with 26 dismissals by his name from the five matches.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies. Following this, he has scalped 516 wickets from 100 matches and 189 innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Memento for Outstanding Leadership for TATA IPL. He helped KKR win their third IPL title in the previous season of the tournament.

Recapping the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29.

Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

