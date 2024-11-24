Century from Greaves put West Indies in control against Bangladesh

St. John's [Antigua], November 24 : A scintillating maiden unbeaten century from Justin Greaves, along with two late evening wickets from pacers Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales, has placed the West Indies in control of the first Test against Bangladesh at stumps on day-2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Justin Greaves etched his name into West Indies cricket history with a magnificent century that guided the Caribbean team into a commanding position.

Resuming the day at 250 for 5, Greaves, on 11, and Joshua Da Silva, on 14, returned with intent. However, within ten deliveries, the regional team slipped to 261 for 7.

In a moment of need, Greaves and fellow Barbadian Kemar Roach resurrected the innings with a remarkable 140-run eighth-wicket partnership off 289 balls. Mixing aggression with finesse, the pair rebuilt the innings, with Greaves reaching his half-century off 88 balls, including two boundaries. By lunch, he had progressed to 63, with the team in a solid position at 336 for 7.

At the other end, Roach displayed his experience, accumulating 47 off 144 balls, including two boundaries, as he kept the bowlers at bay. As the partnership grew, so did Greaves' confidence, inching closer to his maiden Test century.

Roach's resistance finally ended at 401 for 8, falling to a sharp inswinger from Hasan Mahmud. Their partnership now ranks as the third-highest eighth-wicket stand in West Indies Test history.

Unfazed, Greaves carved his 181st delivery through wide mid-off, achieving his childhood dream of a Test century at age 30. Walking off to rapturous applause, he had guided the team to 450 for 9 before captain Kraigg Brathwaite declared.

In reply, Bangladesh struggled against the West Indies' pacers. Jayden Seales struck first, removing Zakir Hasan for 15 after the batter chopped on at 20 for 1. Moments later, hometown hero Alzarri Joseph dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy, caught by Alick Athanaze at second slip, leaving the visitors reeling at 20 for 2.

The tourists endured another hostile spell from the West Indies pacers before bad light ended play early. Bangladesh closed on 40 for 2, still trailing by 410 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Reflecting on his milestone, Greaves described the moment as career-defining: "It's a very, very special moment. Very emotional as wellI probably shed a little tear. I'm just happy I could put my team in a strong position."

He credited his partnership with Roach for helping him achieve the feat: "Having a senior player like Kemar around was pretty special. He kept telling me to stay positive, give myself time, and focus on getting as many runs as possible. He kept me calm before I reached the landmark."

