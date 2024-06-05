"Certainly an achievable chase": Matthew Mott insists England had 'all things in favour' against Scotland

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 5 : England limited-overs coach Matthew Mott expressed disappointment at not being able to finish their T20 World Cup opening match against Scotland and rated his team as favourites at the halfway point.

In the maiden T20I match meeting between the two countries, Scotland took the initiative between rain intervals, setting the reigning champions a DLS target of 109 from 10 overs. Unfortunately, a further downpour after their innings had ended on 90 for no loss proved fatal, with both sides settling for a point in Group B.

After winning the toss, Scotland captain Richie Berrington's decision to bat on an uncertain Kensington Oval pitch was vindicated when openers Michael Jones and George Munsey scored 51 in 6.2 overs before a lengthy stoppage in play.

England limited-overs coach stated that the power hitters in the lineup and the fact that Scotland would have had to bowl with a wet ball on a surface that would have skidded due to the extra moisture.

"I think we had all the advantage in that. I think it was going to be a wet ball, 10 wickets in hand, only 10 overs. I think if we got back out there, I thought it would have been tough on Scotland given the start that they had," Mott said in a press conference.

"But I thought it was well within our grasp to achieve that. I think the way we're looking to play, we'd look to be at that mark in a 20-over game. So, yeah, I think we were very confident. Those who've watched a lot of T20 cricket, I think that was certainly an achievable chase and we probably would have had all the things in our favour. It was frustrating not to get back out there, but that's the way it is," he added.

While praising Scotland's attitude to their innings, Mott lamented England's nervy performance. Not only did England make a few fielding blunders, but they also missed out on dismissing Munsey for 16 with a top edge because Mark Wood overstepped the front line. The left-hander went on to score 41 not out off 31 deliveries.

"I thought we were a little bit sloppy in the field a couple of times, probably just a bit of nerves at the start of a tournament. There are definitely areas we want to improve on, but there was a lot of good stuff in there as well," Mott said.

"It's something we spoke about at the break, about just tidying up. And I think we did that really well after. I wouldn't be reading too much into it - it happens in T20. But we've already seen how challenging these conditions are going to be and how they can flip so quickly," he added.

England returns to action on Saturday against Australia in a rematch of the 2010 final at this location - Bridgetown. Mott urged his squad to go all out against their Ashes opponents.

"Yeah, we're looking to do that, definitely. I think we showed that. I think, you know, Mark Wood steaming in their first over, I think it's exciting. Him and Jofra together is something that we've not been able to have for a while," the England coach said.

"We were really keen to make a statement there. But you know, equally, I think we bat deep, we've got good options around there. We match up really well against Australia, and whatever the result of this game, it was going to be a big game the next one, and we're really looking forward to it," Mott said.

Currently, England hold the second place in the Group B standings with just one point. Meanwhile, Scotland stand in the third spot with one point.

