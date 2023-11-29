Certainly feel like India-Australia T20I series has been devalued, says Michael Hussey

Guwahati, Nov 29 Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey believes the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and Australia has been hugely devalued, especially due to its timing of being held post the conclusion of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup.

The T20I series between India and Australia began just four days after the two teams played in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, which the tourists won. Last year too, a similar thing happened with England, when they commenced their ODI series in Australia just four days after winning 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup.

At the end of the third T20I in Guwahati, which Australia won by five wickets, six players from the World Cup, barring Travis Head, will return home with Chris Green, Josh Phillippe, Ben McDermott and Ben Dwarshuis to be present for the two remaining T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

“It doesn’t cheapen the World Cup but it certainly cheapens this series. There would be a number of guys who were at the World Cup (for both nations) would probably be in their T20 teams. They got home to either prepare for a Test series or simply to have a break.”

“It’s just amazing how much (cricket boards) pack on a calendar to play so much cricket. It is physically and mentally impossible to play all of the tournaments that are going on. This is certainly not the best Australian T20 team going up against the best India T20 team. I certainly feel like this T20 series has been devalued,” said Hussey on SEN Radio.

In the light of Australia’s ODI World Cup triumph, Hussey also said he would like to see 50-over cricket feature prominently in the international schedule. “I might be in the minority here but I think (ODI cricket) is a great game. It caters for so many different types of players (and) over the course of the 100 overs, the better team has more of a chance to come out on top.”

“The last World Cup was a great advertisement for the game. There was some unbelievable cricket played. There were some stories to come out (of the World Cup) that will live for 100 years.”

