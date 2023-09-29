"Chahal would have been better choice as leg spinner": Yuvraj Singh on India's World Cup squad

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from India's ODI World Cup squad came as a surprise to him and the Men in Blue should have picked him as a leg spinner for a better choice.

Chahal was left out of the preliminary 15-man roster and was overlooked even when Axar Patel was ruled out with an injury, with team management preferring off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Yuvraj, who bagged the Player of the Tournament Award in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, said India have a great balanced team and emphasised the need for a leg spinner like Chahal in Indian conditions.

"The balance of our team is good. I felt that Yuzvendra Chahal should have been there because we are playing in India and often there is spin (on the pitches here). Otherwise, I think it is a good balanced side," Yuvraj Singh told ANI.

Rohit Sharma-lead team has been in great form during the build-up for this marquee tournament. The Men in Blue won the Asia Cup title for the 8th time before defeating Australia in a three-match ODI series.

India appears to be one of the favourites to win the World Cup this year since the players are in excellent shape.

The World Cup is a highly stressful event, and in India, where cricket is more than just a sport, the strain on the players is much greater due to the expectations of the fans.

He expressed his disappointment at the leg-spinner's omission from India's World Cup squad. While lamenting Chahal's absence, Yuvraj asserted that leg-spinner was a better choice as he is someone who can win matches for his team.

"It was a little surprising, as I said that Yuzvendra Chahal would have been a better choice as a leg spinner is someone who can make you win matches. I thought Washington Sundar was a young guy and could also bat. But at the end of the day, the Captain and Coach have to see the best form..." he further added.

On the last day of submitting the squad for the ODI World Cup, India brought in veteran spinner Ashwin in place of injured all-rounder Patel.

The Men in Blue will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor