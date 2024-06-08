Chamari Athapaththu, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month Award

Dubai [UAE], June 8 : A star Sri Lanka batter Chamari Athapaththu has joined a duo from England (Sophie Ecclestone) and Scotland (Kathryn Bryce) as nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for May 2024.

Chamari Athapaththu: Sri Lanka's highest run-getter in both white-ball formats had won the Women's Player of the Month just last September and is in line yet again to clinch the honours.

Her nomination comes on the back of a stellar run in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, where she was the leading run-getter. After a relatively indifferent start to the tournament, she came into her own during the business end of the event, smashing a top-notch century in the final to give Sri Lanka the title.

In her four games during the month, Athapaththu scored 151 runs at an average of 37.75. She was equally impressive with the ball, picking six scalps at merely 9.16 runs per wicket.

Sophie Ecclestone: Like Athapaththu, Ecclestone is in the line to win the honours for a second time, having won the Women's Player of the Month award in June 2021 previously.

She was England's star performer in their recently concluded T20I and ODI series against Pakistan. She scored 28 runs in the three-game T20I series and picked five wickets at merely 9.4 to help England to a 3-0 series win.

She then played a major role in England's 2-0 win in the ODIs as well. Her six scalps from two games came at merely 6.83.

Kathryn Bryce: Kathryn Bryce was Athapaththu's opposite number during the Qualifier tournament, and despite not featuring in the final, she helped her side make it to the Women's T20 World Cup with her exceptional leadership and performances on the field.

Bryce led from the front in her side's final group game against Thailand, scoring a positive 63* from 58, with nine fours to her name. This helped Scotland take the game by six wickets.

But her prime contribution came in the semi-final against Ireland. Her all-round efforts helped Scotland stun their local rivals and qualify for the T20 World Cup. Her 4/8 ran through the Ireland innings, restricting the European side to 110/9. She then came in at No.3 and ensured a smooth chase with her unbeaten 35*.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor