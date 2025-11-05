"Champion and a half": Former India head coach Ravi Shastri extends birthday wishes to Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Former India head coach Ravi Shastri penned a heartfelt birthday wish for "Champion and a half" Virat Kohli, who turned 37 on Wednesday.

Since bursting onto the international cricket scene back in 2008 as a promising teenager from the streets of West Delhi, the batting wizard has reached a stratosphere in world cricket that few have achieved.

The 1983 World Cup-winning player and Virat formed a dynamic coach and captain duo from 2017 to 2021, elevating India's status in the Test format to new heights. While extending birthday wishes to Virat, Shastri hopes that the inspiration to the next generations keeps shining.

"Here's wishing a Champion and a Half, a true inspiration for the young generation and beyond. Keep shining, keep boosting spirits on and off the field. Happy Birthday! @virat.kohli God bless," Shastri wrote on Instagram.

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who lifted the World Cup trophy in 2011 with Virat, was effusive about the 37-year-old's professionalism and setting new standards of fitness and commitment.

"Warm birthday greetings to @imVkohli a true champion whose passion, discipline, and determination continue to inspire millions across the world. You have redefined professionalism and set new standards of fitness, focus, and commitment for the younger generation. Indian cricket takes immense pride in your remarkable journey and achievements. Wishing you continued success, good health, and happiness. Have a wonderful birthday," Harbhajan wrote on X.

Stylish opener KL Rahul posted a birthday message for Virat on Instagram, which read, "Happy birthday @virat.kohli. Have a great one bro."

Virat played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 254*, ending his Test career as India's fourth-highest run-getter. In 305 ODIs, he has scored 14,255 runs at an average of 57.71, with 51 centuries (most by a player in ODIs) and 75 fifties and a best score of 183. He is the second-highest run-getter in ODIs of all time.

He is the fastest to achieve milestones of 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs in ODI cricket in the format's history. With 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of over 137, including a century and 38 fifties in 117 innings, Virat was one of India's most reliable batters in the shortest format and is currently the third-highest run-getter in the format.

