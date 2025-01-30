Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony Set To Take Place in Lahore on THIS Date, Rohit Sharma's Participation Remains Uncertain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) along with the International Cricket Council (ICC) will host the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy on February 16 in Lahore. A source from the PCB confirmed to PTI that chairman Mohsin Naqvi had approved a series of events leading up to the tournament’s first match on February 19 in Karachi between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The PCB will officially reopen the renovated Gaddafi Stadium on February 7, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif invited as the chief guest. On February 11, the renovated National Stadium in Karachi will be launched with a ceremony featuring President Asif Ali Zardari as the chief guest.

The PCB and ICC are also finalizing the schedule for the captains' press conference and photoshoots. These events are expected to take place in Lahore on February 16.

The opening ceremony will be held at Huzoori Bagh in the historic Lahore Fort. Invitations will be extended to officials from various cricket boards, celebrities, cricket legends, and government officials.

The participation of India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, remains unconfirmed. India’s Champions Trophy matches will take place in Dubai under a hybrid model agreement between the ICC, PCB, and BCCI. If India qualifies for the final, the title match will be held in Dubai on March 9.

