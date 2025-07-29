Chandrakant Pandit Resigns As Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders; KKR To Announce Replacement Soon

3 time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit as per a official statement from the franchise. Pandit came on board in August 2022, filling in the vacancy following Brendon McCullum's appointment as the new England Men's Test head coach. The former India keeper-batter was at the helm when KKR, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, lifted the trophy in 2024 after a decade.

"Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders," the franchise said in a statement on Tuesday (July 29). "We are thankful for his invaluable contributions - including leading KKR to the Tata IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future."

Under Pandit, KKR won 22 of the 42 games across three seasons while losing 18 (2 no-results). In the 2025 season, however, KKR finished eighth winning only five of their 14 league outings. The Knight Riders are now expected to begin their search for a new head coach ahead of the 2026 season, as they look to reset and rebuild after a turbulent year. The team is currently mentored by Dwayne Bravo and Abhishek Nayar is the assistant coach of the team.