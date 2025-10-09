"Change can start from now": Chase motivates West Indies after innings defeat against India

New Delhi [India], October 9 : West Indies skipper Roston Chase acknowledged his team's disappointing performance in the first Test against India, but emphasised the need for a change in mindset and belief, starting from the current Test, to bounce back and play positive cricket.

The second Test between India and the West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Friday onwards. The West Indies would hope to bounce back after an innings defeat in the first Test against India in Ahmedabad.

"Obviously, we are down right now, but it has to change at some point, and the change can start from now. But it starts with the belief and the mindset of each and every player, and just keep motivating the guys that we can still play some positive cricket," Chase told the reporters.

West Indies struggled to find their footing in the first Test, scoring 162 and 146 in their two innings. Their top scores were modest, with Justin Greaves and Alick Athanaze contributing 30-plus runs in the first and second innings, respectively.

A 46-run partnership between Greaves and Athanaze in the second innings was a rare bright spot, but ultimately, it wasn't enough to make a dent in India's massive total of 448 for 5, which featured three century-makers.

India's bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings and Mohammed Siraj's crucial wickets in both innings, sealed the win for the hosts.

Chase believes the team needs a big score or a good innings to boost their confidence, stating that one substantial score can change their mindset and make them think "I can do it".

"I don't think the guys are lacking confidence. But it's just to get that one score, to get that start and to then kick on from there. It just takes one... get that good innings or that hundred or that big fifty, that then gives you the confidence to actually think 'I can do it," he added.

"I think everyone is confident, but when we get out there, we didn't start well as a batting unit, and the pressure is on, and it's for us to soak up that pressure as batters, and still find a way to score, put pressure back on the Indian bowlers. That is the biggest challenge for us. We just need to get that start and kick on. And we'll be fine," he concluded.

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Anderson Phillip, Tevin Imlach.

