Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka's charge in ODI series against Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 27 : Sri Lanka on Friday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which will take place on July 2, 5, and 8, respectively.

Charith Asalanka, who has been a vital cog in the team since his appointment as captain last year will once again lead the challenge at home, as per the ICC official website.

Having already scored back-to-back tons in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, right-hand batter Nissanka will look to emulate his red-hot run scoring form in the 50-over leg of the bout between the two countries.

Squad regulars Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theeksana take part in the action.

Milan Rathnayake, who was ruled out of the second Bangladesh Test, has been named in the squad for the 50-over series, but his inclusion is subject to fitness.

Earlier, the visitors announced their decision to recall a star batter, alongside a few big names for the ODI leg against Sri Lanka.

The first two matches will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, while the final ODI will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

After the ODIs, the two sides will feature in a T20I series.

Squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake*, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

*Subject to fitness.

