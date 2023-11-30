'Check them in IPL': Kevin Pietersen on Rohit, Kohli's inclusion in T20 World Cup squad

Dehradun, Nov 30 Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen feels Indian captain Rohit Sharma and batting stalwart Virat Kohli have "every chance" to be in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World 2024.

The discussion around the future of Kohli and Rohit has gained prominence following India's loss in the ODI World Cup final to Australia, especially considering the depth of talent in the current Indian cricket setup.

While Rohit and Kohli showcased impressive form in the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India, Pietersen emphasizes that their performance in the IPL 2024 will play a pivotal role in determining their selection for the T20 World Cup scheduled for June next year.

"They ( Kohli and Rohit) have every chance, would have to see how they go in IPL, check them in the IPL. Because they have been so incredible servants to Indian cricket, you have to give them the respect and you have to ask them that according to form whether they fancy their chances or not. They are fabulous cricketers," Pietersen told IANS in an exlusive interview.

On Sunday, all the 10 franchises of the IPL cumulatively retained 173 players. Rohit and Kohli were retained by Mumbai Indians and RCB respectively. Pietersen said since there isn't a much gap between the IPL 2024 and next year's T20 World Cup, it might be a swan song for couple of players.

"IPL form is going to go a long way, because the final of the IPL and T20 World Cup 2024 wouldn't have much gap in between. Might be a swaonsong for couple of them. Let's wait and see, those kind of players who have dedicated their life to playing for India deserve the respect too," Pietersen said on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket (LLC).

Currently playing in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 season under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir in India Capitals, Pietersen acknowledges the high standards of competition in the LLC.

The former England captain sees this as a valuable opportunity for retired cricketers to engage in competitive cricket and potentially embark on a second innings in their cricketing careers.

"It can be a second innings, more importantly what we are seeing is competitive cricket and it is always the risk, knowing few guys out there are out of the game for a while. So sometimes you don't live up to the expectations. But here the standards have been great, bowling and some fantastic catching," Pietersen told IANS.

