Chennai keep playoff hopes alive with 13 run win over Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway setup CSK's third win of the season as the defending champions kept their playoff hopes alive. Conway, playing only his second game of the season, made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls studded with eight hits to the fence and four maximums.

The team in yellow will be mighty relieved. Dropped as many as 4-5 catches, but still managed to win by a 13-run margin. SRH got off to a blazing start, smacking 46 off the first 4 overs but wickets of successive deliveries (Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi) right at the end of powerplay hindered their momentum as Williamson couldn't get going against the spinners.

Markram had a rare failure and the skipper's untimely dismissal meant SRH had to chase 72 off the last five overs. Both Pooran and Shashank threw their bats at everything, only to be outsmarted by the accuracy of Theekshana and variations from Pretorius. Mukesh Choudhary dropped Abhishek in the powerplay. He, however, made amends with the ball by picking up a four-fer. In the end, CSK kept their playoff hopes alive.

