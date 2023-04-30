Chennai opt to bat against Punjab Kings

MS Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will bat first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings will be favourites the IPL match against Punjab Kings with spin bowlers expected to play a huge role in the home side's scheme of things, at the Chepauk on Sunday.

Both teams head into the game on the back of defeats in their previous matches. While CSK fell short by 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs.Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's spell in the middle overs would also be crucial on a Chennai track which is usually slow and low