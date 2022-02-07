Chennai Super Kings conduct selection trails ahead of auction

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings held a selection camp in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu to scout new talent ahead of the mega IPL auction. According to a Republic Network report, this is the first time since 2014 that CSK have conducted such a camp. The camp happened in a well-protected bubble and several players from across the Indian domestic circuit participated in it. Considering the auction dynamics and the demand for established players, it is important for teams to scout hidden talents.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one such player Chennai Super Kings signed through intense scouting. Chennai Super Kings head into the IPL 2022 mega auction with a remaining purse of 48 crores. They retained Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore) in the retention window looking to rebuild a young team at the auction. The mega auction for the 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022 is only a few days away.