Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in mid table clash

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore to keep their playoff hopes alive. RCB are coming off three straight losses after having a great start to the tournament. There is pressure on them coming into this game but they are slightly placed better than CSK for a top four finish because they can finish with 18 points.

The top order has been an issue for RCB, but two of their top four batters getting 50s in the last game will ease some nerves. If they can fire at the top and set up a base for the likes of DK and Shahbaz in the middle order, they should get an above-par total most times. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched a massive opening stand of 182for CSK. Another plus point for CSK has been the form of left-arm pace bowler Mukesh Chowdhary. The left-armer has mixed up his short deliveries and also generated a hint of swing up front and now has 11 wickets to his name.

