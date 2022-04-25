Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, Bhanupaksa returns for Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field first against Punjab Kings. Punjab and Chennai that are struggling to find momentum in IPL 2022 will face-off tonight at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai .Jadeja has blown hot and cold this season and the burden of captaincy has clearly had an impact on his all-round performance.

Gaikwad’s inconsistent run has been one of CSK's concern, but Mukesh Chowdhary’s burst with the new ball against MI proved to be a blessing for the Men in Yellow. On the other hand, Punjab’s ploy of being too aggressive has backfired as they have faced several batting collapses over the last few weeks. Their power-packed bating line-up, supposedly their strength this season, has been plagued with inconsistency with the only exception of Liam Livingstone (226 runs, 3 half-centuries) who is among the season's top-15 run-getters