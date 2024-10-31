Chennai Super Kings retain core players ahead of IPL mega auction

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have revealed their retained players for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, ensuring a blend of experience and emerging talent. The franchise has retained five key players Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, and MS Dhoni.

Retained players and their values:

-Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs18 crores

-Ravindra Jadeja: Rs18 crores

-Matheesha Pathirana: Rs13 crores

-Shivam Dube: Rs12 crores

-MS Dhoni (uncapped): Rs4 crores

With these retentions, CSK will enter the player auction with a budget of Rs55 crores. Additionally, they have the strategic advantage of one Right To Match (RTM) card to use during the auction, allowing them to potentially bring back another key player.

On their official X handle, CSK posted,

"Super 5 Squad REPRESENT!"

https://x.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1851968770756968511

The retained players symbolise a mix of leadership, all-round capabilities, and promising young talent, setting a strong foundation for the franchise's campaign in the upcoming season. The retention of MS Dhoni, even in an uncapped capacity, highlights the legendary captain's continued influence and importance to the team.

Last year CSK finished fifth in the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with seven wins, and seven losses.

