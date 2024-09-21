Chennai Test: Bangladesh openers start strong in pursuit of 515 runs chase

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 : Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan provided a magnificent start to their side in order to chase a mammoth total of 515 runs against India in the first Test of the two-match series at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

At Tea, Bangladesh are 56/0 with Shadman Islam (21) and Zakir Hasan (32) unbeaten on the crease. They still need 459 runs to win the Test match.

The second session of Day three of the Chennai Test resumed with India being at 205/3 with Rishabh Pant (82*) and Shubman Gill (86*) unbeaten on the crease. They currently have a lead by 432 runs.

Pant went on to score a century on his comeback innings in the longest format of the game. He was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 109 runs off 128 balls with the help of 13 fours and four sixes in his inning.

On the other hand, Gill played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs from 176 balls, which was laced with 10 boundaries and four maximums in his inning.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul also played a valuable knock of unbeaten 22 runs in 19 balls, which included four boundaries in his inning.

India declared their innings when the team score was 287 runs for the loss of four wickets. They set a target of 515 runs for the visitors in order to win the first match of the series.

Chasing a mammoth total, Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan started off exceptionally well. Both the batters slammed the Indian bowlers from the first over of the fourth and final innings of the Chennai Test.

Earlier in the morning session,started with the host India being at 81/3, with Gill (33*) and Pant (12*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Rohit Sharma-led side completed the 100-run mark in the 29th over of the third innings. Both batters, Gill and Pant, completed their 50-run partnership in the 38th over as Pant smashed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Gill completed his fifty in just 79 balls in the penultimate ball of 30th over as he slammed a maximum on the bowling of eight-arm spinner.Team India completed the 150-run mark in the 44th over of the innings. The wicketkeeper-batter, Pant, completed his hal-century in the same over as he took a single on the bowling of Mehidy in 88 balls.

Gill and Pant completed their 100-run partnership in the 48th over. At the end of the first session, both batters have built an unbeaten partnership of 138 runs off 190 balls.

Brief Score: India: 376 and 287/4 d (Shubman Gill 119*, Rishabh Pant 109, Nahid Rana 1/21) lead Bangladesh: 149 & 56/0 (Zakir Hasan 32, Shadman Islam 21, Ravichandran Ashwin 0/7).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor