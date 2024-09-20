Chennai Test: Indian seamers restrict Bangladesh to 26/3 at Lunch on Day 2

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 : Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep destroy Bangladesh top-order at the stroke of Lunch on the second day of the first Test on Thursday being played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

At the end of first session on Day 2, Bangladesh are 26/3, with Najmul Hossain Shanto (15*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (4*) unbeaten on the crease. They still by by 350 runs.

The second day of the Test match started with Ravichandaran Ashwin (102*) and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) on the crease as they resumed the Indian innings from 339/6.

Both the batters were able to add just four runs to the total before Jadeja was dismissed by right-arm seamer Taskin Ahmed for 86 runs, which came in 124 balls with the help of 10 fours and two sixes.

The southpaw before going back to the pavillion built an exceptional partnership of 199 runs in 240 balls along with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Following Jadeja's dismissal, right-hand batter Akash Deep came out to bat. He, along with Ashwin built a partnership of 24 runs. Akash Deep was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 17 runs which included four boundaries in his innings.

Takin Ahmed dismissed Akash Deep in order to take his second wicket of the day as well as of the innings.

India was bowled out in the 92nd over, losing their ninth wicket at the score of 374 when Ashwin was sent back to the pavillion after playing a magnificent innings of 113 runs from 133 balls which was laced with 11 fours and two sixes in his innings.

The last wicket to fell was of Jasprit Bumrah who got dismissed when the teamm score was 376 runs. This wicket was taken by Hasan Mahmud. With this wicket, he completed his fifer and became the first Bangladesh bowler to do so in the longest format of the game in India.

Other than Hasan Mahmud, three wickets were taken by Taskin Ahmed, and one wicket each was taken by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nahid Rana in their respective spells.

Openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan took the field as Bangladesh trail by 376 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah took the first wicket on the last ball of first over as he cleaned up Shadman for 0.

After that, the other right-arm pacer, Akash Deep took two wickets in two balls which reduced the visitors to 22/3 in 8.2 overs.

Following two back-to-back wickets, Mushfiqur Rahim came out to bat along with Najmul Hossain Shanto.They took the team score to 26/3 in nine overs at the end of first session on day two of the encounter.

Brief Score: India 376 all out in 91.2 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 113, Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hasan Mahmud 5/83) vs Bangladesh 26/3 in 9 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 15*, Mushfiqur Rahim 4*, Akash Deep 2/5).

