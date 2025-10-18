Chennaiyin FC appoint Clifford Miranda as head coach

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Chennaiyin FC has appointed Clifford Miranda as their new head coach.

The former FC Goa, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC assistant coach will make the step up to the head coach position as the Marina Machans look to challenge for the top honours again.

Miranda's first assignment as head coach will be the AIFF Super Cup that kicks off in his home state, Goa, on October 25, according to a press release from the Indian Super League (ISL).

Chennaiyin FC are placed in a tough group with fellow ISL sides Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, alongside Dempo SC, who will enjoy home advantage.

The Marina Machans last tasted silverware in 2017-18 when they beat Bengaluru FC in the ISL Cup final and have qualified for the ISL playoffs just once in the last five seasons.

Miranda, who will be the first Indian full-time head coach of the club, aims to change the club's fortunes with the AIFF Super Cup, presenting an immediate chance to make a statement.

The coach has history on his side when it comes to the AIFF Super Cup, having already won the tournament with Odisha FC in 2023 as an interim head coach, a feat he would love to repeat with his new club.

The 43-year-old had a stellar playing career for club and country and featured as a player in the ISL for FC Goa and ATK FC in the first two campaigns of the ISL.

He will look to bring his experience at play at Chennaiyin FC and take them back to the heights that the club is used to in the ISL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor