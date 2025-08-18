Chetan Sharma expresses confidence of India winning Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has expressed confidence that the Men in Blue will win next month's Asia Cup 2025, saying the squad that will be picked will reflect the best of Indian cricket.

"The players who will be selected will be the best for the country, and I am very proud of the way we are playing cricket, the way we played against England. We will win the Asia Cup," he told reporters.

Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28.

The ACC released a statement confirming the venues for all tournament fixtures. The tournament will follow the T20I format and feature eight teams: five full members of the Asian Cricket Council (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka), along with the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B. Although India is the formal tournament host, a neutral venue will be provided for the opposing team for three years for competitions held in India or Pakistan, according to an agreement between the BCCI and the PCB.

During the tournament, Dubai will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi will be the home ground for eight fixtures. The tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for the 14th, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

