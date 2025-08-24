Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Forms of Indian Cricket In Emotional Announcement

Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. In an emotional statement, he said wearing the Indian jersey, singing the national anthem, and giving his best every time he stepped on the field was an experience beyond words. Thanking fans for their constant love and support, Pujara said he is filled with immense gratitude as he brings this chapter to a close.

Pujara last played for India during the World Test Championship final in 2023 against Australia. The 37-year-old played 103 Tests and five ODIs for India, scoring 7,195 runs in the longest format, averaging 43.61, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties.

"I would like to thank the BCCI, and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises and counties I have been able to represent over the years.

"I wouldn't have made it this far without the invaluable guidance of my mentors, coaches and spiritual guru - to them I shall always remain indebted. "A big thank you to all my teammates, support staff, net bowlers, analysts, logistics team, umpires, ground staff, scorers, media personnel and all those who tirelessly work behind the scenes to enable us to compete and play this game we love.

To my sponsors, partners and management team - I truly appreciate your loyalty and belief in me over the years, and for looking after my off-field activites. "The game has taken me to places across the globe - and the passionate support and energy of the fans has always been a constant. I have been humbled by the wishes and motivation wherever I have played and will always remain grateful. Pujara has been a key member of several Indian victories in Australia and England. Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia and registered a half-century in the second innings after a single-digit score in the first. His highest score is 206 not out against England in 2012.