Chief Minister Dhami honours Uttarakhand Premier League winners USN Indian team

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has honoured the USN Indian team, which won the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) being organised under the aegis of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Raipur.

In the final on Sunday, the USN Indian team defeated the Nanital Ninjas by 40 runs to end their campaign on a triumphant note.

Wishing all the players participating in the Premier League and the teams of various districts, the Dhami said that competitions like the Uttarakhand Premier League have given a new opportunity to the players of our state. All the players gave their best performance in this competition. Dhami handed over the trophy to the winning team.

The Uttarakhand CM also stated that the State government is continuously working in the field of sports. With the aim of encouraging sports and players in every way in the state, a "new sports policy" has been implemented.

Under this policy, a scheme has been started to give "out of turn" government jobs to the players who bring medals at the national and international level. He said that free training, education, accommodation, food and kits etc. are being provided to the players of the residential sports colleges of the state. Scholarships are being given to the emerging players of the state through "Mukhyamantri Udiyaman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana" and "Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana."

Dhami said that the State government has re-implemented four per cent sports quota in government jobs in the State. Along with encouraging the players of the state, sports infrastructure is also being strengthened in the state.

The work of construction of new playgrounds and developing existing playgrounds as national level grounds is also going on.

Keeping this event in mind, infrastructure facilities are being developed in the State, and training camps are also being organised for the training of players.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor