'Chin up, lad... You're a champion', KKR deliver heartwarming message to Yash Dayal after Rinku walks away with a win

Ahmedabad, April 10 Needing an improbable 28 off the last 5 balls, Rinku Singh pulled off an incredible heist, smashing Yash Dayal for five maximums to take the Kolkata Knight Riders home in dramatic fashion.

While Dayal had a forgettable day, KKR came up with a heart-warming gesture to cheer up the bowler, who conceded 31 runs off the last over.

Taking to Twitter, the Kolkata-based franchise wrote: "Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office happens to the best of players in cricket. You're a champion, Yash, and you're gonna come back strong."

With 48 needed from the last three overs, Shami bowled a brilliant over and gave away just five. Rinku led KKR's fight with a six and a four off the final two balls of the penultimate over to bring it down to 29 needed off the last over.

Umesh Yadav picked up a single off the first ball of the last over bowled by Dayal and with 28 needed off the last five balls, Rinku Singh did the unthinkable, smashing five sixes in a row against Dayal to spark wild celebrations. He remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls with one four and six sixes.

