Chinelle Henry absent from West Indies women's squad for upcoming tour of England

Canterbury [UK], May 13 : Chinelle Henry will miss the West Indies women's team's upcoming tour of England due to a leg injury, while Rashada Williams has been left out of the squad for the three T20Is and three ODIs later this month.

Jahzara Claxton and Realeanna Grimmond have been called up to the squad, marking the only changes from the squad that missed out on 50-over World Cup qualification in April by a whisker.

During the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan, Henry was the Caribbean side's second-highest run-getter. During her prolific run, she hammered 171 runs from five innings at a stellar strike rate of 150.00.

Henry also ended the T20 Blaze competition in the Caribbean as the top run-getter. However, according to ESPNcricinfo, she was seen limping during her Jamaica side's defeat in the final to Guyana, which was decided in the Super Over on Sunday.

Grimmond, the 20-year-old all-rounder, who slammed 46 off 53 for Guyana in the final, finished as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Claxton was a part of the West Indies' squad at the Women's Under-19 World Cup earlier this year.

West Indies will commence the T20I series against England on May 21 at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence. West Indies head coach Shane Deitz shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming series. He has called on the players to use this series to "reestablish" the West Indies as a "world-class team".

"Going to England is a fantastic opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world for a long time and to really test our skills and put in practice what we've talked about off the pitch. The talk is cheap off the pitch; we're going to put that talk into action and go out against England and play some good cricket. We've got the T20Is first, and that's where we've played our better cricket in the past 12 to 18 months, so we're looking forward to getting the tour off to a good start and play some good attacking cricket the West Indian way," Shane said in a statement by the Cricket West Indies.

"We brought a good team to England and we're looking forward to putting on a good performance for the for the crowd over there and all our supporters watching back in the Caribbean. It's going to be an excellent tour for us to reestablish ourselves as a world class team with world class players," he added.

Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, expressed confidence in the squad and added, "This upcoming tour of England offers our women an important opportunity to reassert themselves on the international stage. It's a chance to demonstrate the talent, grit, and character that are synonymous with West Indies cricket."

West Indies Women's limited-overs squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor.

