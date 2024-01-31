“Choosing Between Sarfaraz and Patidar Will Be a Tough Call”: Indian Batting Coach

After a setback in the opening Test against England in Hyderabad, Team India is gearing up for the second Test in Visakhapatnam with a determined mindset. Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, India faces the challenge of making a strong comeback, especially with key players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out due to injuries. Star batter Virat Kohli is also absent from the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

To bolster the squad, India has called up Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar as replacements for Jadeja and Rahul. Earlier, Rajat Patidar was added to the squad as a replacement for Kohli. With the inclusion of these players, the team's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, faces the challenge of choosing between Sarfaraz and Patidar.

Both Sarfaraz and Patidar showcased their batting prowess in domestic cricket, scoring centuries in the four-day fixtures against England Lions. Addressing a press conference ahead of the second Test, Rathour acknowledged the difficulty in making the selection, stating, "It will be a tough choice. What value they bring to the team, of course, is that they are superb players. We have seen how well they have done in domestic cricket in the last few years."

He added, "If we have to pick just one out of them, of course, it would be tough. But, that decision will be made by Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma." The final playing XI will be decided based on pitch conditions, with Rathour noting that the wicket is expected to turn, albeit not immediately from the first day.

Reflecting on the team's performance in the first Test, Rathour stressed the importance of learning from mistakes and moving forward. Despite a subpar showing in batting, bowling, and fielding, he expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back, stating, "We keep talking about our batters (not scoring enough), but India has been winning a lot of series at home. We haven't lost a series at home for 12-13 years. It means we are putting up more runs than the other teams. These are tough conditions to score runs, but I'm sure that the batters will find a way."

Rathour emphasized that players at this level don't necessarily need extensive coaching but should focus on reading situations and making smarter decisions. "Once you come to this level, I don't think you require too much coaching. It's about reading the situations and making smarter decisions," he stated. "As long as they are asking the right questions and receiving the right answers, there is no chance of over-coaching."

With the second Test set to commence on February 2, all eyes are on Team India's response and the crucial decisions regarding the playing XI. The team aims to turn the tide and level the series against England.