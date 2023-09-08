Chris Broad set to officiate in 350th Men’s ODI as match referee

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees will reach the milestone of 350 Men’s One Day Internationals when he officiates in the first match of the series between England and New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday.

A former England opening batter who scored 1,661 runs in 25 Tests and 1,361 runs in 34 ODIs, famously scoring centuries in three consecutive matches of the Ashes series of 1986-87, Broad is only the second to reach the milestone of 350 ODIs as match referee after Ranjan Madugalle.

Sean Easey, ICC Manager of Umpires and Referees, congratulated Broad on reaching the milestone.

Sean Easey said as per the ICC press release, “Chris is one of the most senior members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, who has officiated in numerous high-profile series in different parts of the world. His resilience and cricket experience have stood him in good stead over the years.

“On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate Chris on reaching such a significant milestone and wish him all the best for his upcoming assignments.”

Broad became a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees in 2003. He debuted in Men’s ODI in 2004. He also refereed in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. He was part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy in 2004, 2013 and 2017. He also refereed in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, 2009, 2016 and 2022.

Apart from this, he served as referee in 120 Tests, 131 Men’s T20Is and 15 Women’s T20Is. He was also part of the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor