Chris Gayle to lead Telangana Tigers in inaugural Indian Veteran Premier League

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 8 : Chris Gayle, the dynamic former West Indian batter will captain Telangana Tigers in the first edition of the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL).

Renowned as the Universe Boss of T20 cricket, Gayle, who holds the record for the most runs in the shortest format of the game, is poised to unleash his trademark power-hitting skills in Dehradun.

The IVPL, slated from February 23 to March 3, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, promises to showcase an enthralling display of cricketing excellence.

Expressing his excitement for the tournament, Gayle said, "What gets me going? My belief in myself and the sounds of the crowd going crazy. This is the Universe Boss, and I'm back on the pitch with big names in the first Indian Veteran Premier League. So gear up for the IVPL because old is gold."

Joining Gayle in the Telangana Tigers lineup are former Indian cricketers Sudip Tyagi and Manpreet Goni, along with former West Indies batter Ricardo Powell.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and many more.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, "We are trying to create one of the best League in India after IPL, we have added the World's best cricketers for the stature of Veteran Cricket, such as Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina. This will infuse a new energy for Veteran Cricket in India as well as it will work like magic for Veteran Cricketers, who are living their passion for playing with International Cricketers from the World."

100 Sports founder, Ravindra Bhati said, "Celebrating the timeless spirit of cricket, we proudly present the Indian Veteran Premier League, where veterans unite to rewrite history and fans witness nostalgia."

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing legends and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode and tickets for the matches at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will soon be available for purchase.

Fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the live cricketing extravaganza firsthand can secure their seats and be part of the electric atmosphere at the stadium.

