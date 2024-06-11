Chris Gayle to lead West Indies Champions in World Championship of Legends 2024

New Delhi [India], June 11 : West Indies cricketing legend Chris Gayle will be leading West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), which is set to take place from July 3 to 13 in England.

The tournament will be hosted at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium and Northamptonshire Stadium in England. The WCL is a cricket league featuring six teams from six cricketing powerhouses: South Africa, India, Pakistan, England, Australia, and the West Indies. This T20 tournament, approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will feature retired and non-contracted players.

Ajay Sethi, the Chairman of Channel 2 Group Corporation, the owner of the team, said, "I am thrilled to be part of the World Championship of Legends and to lead the West Indies Champions. This league represents an exciting opportunity to bring together some of the greatest cricketing talents and offer fans a nostalgic yet exhilarating experience. I am confident that our team will perform exceptionally and uphold the legacy of West Indies cricket."

Though the full team has not been finalised yet, it will feature stars like Dwayne Smith, Samuel Badree and T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy.

Gayle on being allowed to lead the team shared, "I look forward to rejoining my family in our quest to win the cup. We are also delighted to keep having the opportunity to play more matches such as the prestigious World Championship of Legends to return to our fans in a whole new participation."

