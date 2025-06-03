Chris Gayle's viral look: Turban for PBKS, jersey for RCB ahead of IPL 2025 final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 : West Indies cricket icon Chris Gayle has extended his support to both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) his former Indian Premier League (IPL) teams ahead of their much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Gayle was seen sporting a turban, symbolising his support for PBKS, and wearing an RCB jersey and customised shoes displaying the Red and Gold colours of RCB.

"Let The Game Begin! RCB v PBKS #OneIndia #IPL #Finals #2025," posted Gayle on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Gayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

Gayle has represented both RCB and PBKS in his illustrious IPL career. For RCB from 2011-17, Gayle scored 3,163 runs in 85 matches and 84 innings at an average of 43.33, with a strike rate of 152.73. He scored five centuries and 19 fifties, with the best score of 175*.

In 41 matches and innings for PBKS for 2018-21, he scored 1,339 runs at an average of 36.19, with a strike rate of over 143.21. He scored a century and 10 fifties for RCB, with the best score of 104*.

RCB have qualified for the Indian Premier League final thrice in the past, losing all three times ( 2009, 2011 and 2016). PBKS, on the other hand, qualified for the final once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab and lost the match to Kolkata Knight Riders.

SquadsRoyal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.

