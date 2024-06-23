Chris Jordan achieves elusive feat, becomes first to take hat-trick for England in Men's T20Is

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 23 : Pacer Chris Jordan achieved a remarkable landmark during the match between England and the United States in the Super Eights of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 as the 35-year-old became the first player to take a hat-trick for the Three Lions in Men's T20Is.

The 19th over showed the dominance of the English bowling attack against the US. Jordan picked up his first wicket of the game in the first ball of the 19 over as he removed Corey Anderson for 29 runs.

However, the pacer completed his hat-trick after bagging wickets in the third, fourth and fifth balls of the 19th over. He removed Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar from the crease to achieve the elusive feat.

Jordan led the English bowling attack against the United States after he picked up four wickets and gave 10 runs in his three-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50.

Recapping the first inning of the match, after winning the toss, Jos Buttler-led Team England opted to field against the United States and their decision did go in their favour.

The English bowling attack dominated the game from the very first moment and successfully stopped the US batting lineup to 115.

Nitish Kumar (30 runs from 24 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) was the standout batter as he scored the most runs among his teammates. However, Kumar's knock came to an end in the 11th over when Adil Rashid picked up his wicket.

Corey Anderson (29 runs from 28 balls, 1 six) also tried his best to add some crucial runs on the scoreboard. But Anderson's knock came to an end in the 19th over when Chris Jordan delivered a low full toss, to which the US batter tried to smash it over the long-on, where Harry Brook made no mistake to take the catch.

Jordan picked up four wickets and gave 10 runs. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid also bagged two wickets in their respective spells. Reece Topley and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.

