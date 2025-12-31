Chris Lynn Becomes First Batter to Score 4,000 Runs in Big Bash League (VIDEO)

Brisbane Heat Cricket Team vs Adelaide Strikers Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Adelaide Strikers opener Chris Lynn created history in the Big Bash League by becoming the first player to score more than 4,000 runs in the tournament. He achieved the milestone during the Strikers’ match against Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Chasing 122, Lynn scored an unbeaten 79 off 41 balls to guide the Strikers to a seven-wicket win. He struck six fours and six sixes as the chase was completed with 35 balls to spare.

Chris Lynn at his absolute brutal best on NYE 😮‍💨 #BBL15pic.twitter.com/CJcJcS7CyI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2025

Lynn reached the landmark by hitting Xavier Bartlett for a six. He later brought up his 32nd BBL half-century from 30 balls and finished the match with three consecutive sixes off Matthew Kuhnemann. In 131 BBL matches, Lynn has now scored 4,065 runs at an average of 36.29, including one century and 32 half-centuries.

Earlier, Brisbane Heat were bowled out for 121 in 19.4 overs after a top-order collapse. The Heat slipped to 21 for five inside six overs. Jamie Overton took three wickets for 19 runs, while Liam Scott claimed two for 12 and Hasan Ali picked up two for 29.

Kuhnemann, who remained unbeaten on 31, and Hugh Weibgen, who scored 28, added 36 runs for the eighth wicket. The recovery was not enough to post a competitive total.

The Strikers lost early wickets during the chase, but Lynn ensured there were no further setbacks. The win marked the Strikers’ first New Year’s Eve victory since 2018 and ended a seven-year drought in the December 31 fixture.