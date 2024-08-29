Chris Rogers optimistic about Todd Murphy's return to form after challenging season

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Former Australia opener and current Victoria head coach Chris Rogers believes Todd Murphy is on the right path to regain his best form.

Todd Murphy's journey as Australia's next frontline spinner has been marked by promise and challenges. While his talent was evident during his Test appearances alongside Nathan Lyon, injuries and form slumps have recently clouded his ascent.

"He had what just about every young player goes through," said Rogers, as per s per cricket.com.au.

"He had to deal with injury probably for the first time in his career, playing with pain and going through a bit of a form slump last year," he added.

Despite Murphy's struggles, Rogers remains optimistic about his protege's future.

"Hopefully, he's coming right out of the back of those issues. We're very hopeful he will be back to his best and if he is, he makes us such a better team," Rogers continued.

He emphasized that Murphy's frustration with his performance last year did not affect his professionalism or team spirit.

"He was clearly frustrated with his output last year but never to the detriment of anyone else in the team or anything like that in terms of how he carried himself," he added.

Rogers also praised Murphy's composure and maturity, traits that he believes will aid the young spinner in overcoming his recent challenges.

"I think the best thing about Todd is his ability to stay level-headed," he noted.

"He's just such a solid citizen that you want him in your side because you know he's going to be level, he's going to plan well, he's going to be professional, he's going to do everything he can," Rogers added.

Murphy faces stiff competition for a place in Australia's Test side. "I'm certain he'll be back to his best soon and being an option for Australia at some stage," the Victoria head coach said.

He will be competing against fellow spinners like Corey Rocciccioli, Mitchell Swepson, and Matthew Kuhnemann, as well as versatile players such as Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, and emerging allrounder Cooper Connolly, particularly with Australia's tour of Sri Lanka in early 2025 on the horizon.

These turning pitches could provide an opportunity for Murphy to reassert his claim as a key spin option for Australia.

Looking ahead, Australia is keen to ensure a smooth transition in their spin department, something they struggled with following Shane Warne's retirement in 2007.

As Rogers pointed out, "Nathan Lyon seems like he could play forever. But he won't."

Murphy is aware of the long-term opportunity and remains patient about his role.

"That's professional cricket and nothing's ever given easy," Murphy said.

"You've got to be willing to put in that work. And I think Nathan has earned the right to be able to play for as long as he wants to play for," he said as per cricket.com.au.

"It's just continually trying to get better for me and make sure if anything does happen to Nath, or whenever he does call time, that I'm still in a place where I'm bowling well enough and I can hopefully give the selectors what they need after that," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor