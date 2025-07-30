Chris Woakes 5 scalps away from 400 international wickets

London [UK], July 30 : As England gears up for the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India starting from July 31 at the Oval, Chris Woakes is just five wickets away from scalping 400 wickets in International cricket across all formats.

Woakes has grabbed 395 wickets in 216 matches at an average of 29.50 and an economy of 3.99. He has eight five-hauls and a Ten-for under his belt. He is currently the eighth leading wicket-taker for England across all formats.

Woakes, so far in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar series, had a decent outing, scalping ten wickets in four fixtures at an average of 52.80; he is the sixth leading wicket-taker in the series.

However, his numbers at Oval are pretty impressive; he has managed to take 26 wickets in seven outings at an average of 25.23 and best figures of 4/50.

The 400-plus club from England features James Anderson (991), Stuart Broad (847), Ian Botham (528), Darren Gough (466), Adil Rashid (419), Graeme Swann (410) and Bob Willis (405).

With the series on the line and their backs against the wall at a venue that hasn't always been kind, India will need to summon all their resilience, discipline, and belief.

The team has shown flashes of brilliance across the series with standout performances from the likes of captain Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja, but now, it all comes down to this one match.

The fifth and final Test between England and India will take place at The Oval from Thursday onwards. The series is still in England's favour by 2-1, so they will be looking to win the series.

On the other hand, boosted by a memorable and resilient draw at Manchester, Team India would be heading with a psychological advantage and with hopes of levelling the series, walking out with their heads held high.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor