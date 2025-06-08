Chris Woakes plays down 'Attack Leader' tag ahead of India Test series

London [UK], June 8 : As England gear up for their highly anticipated five-match Test series against India, experienced pacer Chris Woakes has opened up about his role in the bowling unit and the importance of teamwork over individual tags.

Woakes, known for his exceptional record on home soil, has often been referred to as the leader of England's bowling attack, especially in the absence of senior pacers. However, the 36-year-old prefers to focus on the collective strength of the bowling group rather than individual labels.

"I always find the attack leader tag a little bit strange," Woakes said in the lead-up to the series on ESPNcricinfo.

"Because there's always units to do it as a group. It's not just one guy that takes the wickets or takes the floor hits, whatever it is. You have to share it around. You have to work well as a unit," he said.

Woakes' numbers at home speak volumes about his consistency and skill. In 34 Tests in England, he has picked up 137 wickets at an impressive average of 21.59, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/17.

England will be counting on that experience and home advantage when they take on the Indian side. With conditions expected to suit seamers, Woakes' ability to swing the ball both ways and contribute lower down the order with the bat adds depth to the English lineup.

England will begin the five-match series against India on June 20 at Headingley. The second Test is set for July 2 at Edgbaston, followed by the third on July 10 at Lord's. The fourth Test will take place at Old Trafford from July 23, while the final match of the series is scheduled at The Oval starting July 31.

