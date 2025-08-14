Chris Woakes shares key injury update ahead of Ashes

London [UK], August 14 : After a gruelling Test series against India, England shift their attention to the Ashes in Australia later this year, and all-rounder Chris Woakes has conceded positive news with regards to his recovery, as per the official website of ICC.

The news would come as a positive for England, who have another five-Test series assignment against arch-rivals Australia starting November 21.

Woakes, who sustained a dislocated shoulder while fielding during the fifth Test against India earlier this month, believes he's recovering better than he anticipated.

"Certainly good news for me. That's the best way to look at it," Woakes told Sky Sports, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"Obviously out of the sling and feel like I can move it a lot better now, which is good two weeks down the line," he noted.

"I suppose once you get a little bit more movement into it, feels little bit more normal. But still a lot of work to do," he added.

"Going to try and (stay) focused on the rehab and get it as strong as possible. Ideally, not for surgery for now, but we'll see how that goes, and hopefully we can get it nice and strong again," Woakes said.

Woakes had picked up a nasty injury on the opening day of the series decider against India at The Oval.

Despite being ruled out of action for the remainder of the Test, Woakes would walk out to bat with his left arm in a sling on a tense final morning as England chased a series-clinching victory, but fell short by six runs.

