"Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega": Virat Kohli continues to workout even on off days

New Delhi [India], August 15 : India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli is sweating it out in the gym without taking a break even on the 77th Independence Day.

Kohli, who is known for his exceptional batting skills is also widely regarded for his fitness levels. The experienced batter is one of the fittest athletes in the world of cricket and to achieve that Kohli puts in a lot of time in the gym.

Kohli regularly posts videos of him hitting the gym and putting in effort to maintain his fitness. Even on Independence Day, Kohli didn't take a break and continued to work on his fitness levels.

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share a video of him running on the treadmill with a caption that read, "Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega."

Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega 😁🏃 pic.twitter.com/BwNVLDs2O9— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2023

With the major upcoming tournaments like Asia Cup and World Cup in sight, Kohli would be looking to stay as fit as possible.

India are yet to announce their squad for the tournament but many players have started their preparation.

The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of India's matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in the Emerald Isle.

India is in Group A, which also have Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

The tournament will kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan. India will start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2, in Kandy. They will be playing their second group stage match at the same venue against Nepal on September 4.

Matches in the Super Four stage will start on September 6, with a clash between the A1 and B2 sides in the respective groups, at Lahore. The rest of the matches will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

On September 17, the final will be held in Colombo.

The tournament will be held in a 50-over format, keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19.

Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champion, having won the title last year. They have won a total of six titles.

India have been the most successful team in the tournament's history, with a total of 7 titles.

