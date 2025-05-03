"Clarity and backing make the difference": Pragyan Ojha lauds Prasidh Krishna's impact for GT

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Former India spinner and JioStar expert Pragyan Ojha has heaped praise on Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Prasidh Krishna for his sharp spells and consistent impact this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, especially highlighting the support system behind the fast bowler's rise.

Krishna delivered a match-winning spell of 2/19 in four overs as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs in Ahmedabad. The victory propelled GT to the second spot on the IPL 2025 points table.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Ojha applauded Krishna's execution and composure, attributing much of his success to the clarity in his bowling and the environment created by the team leadership.

"I think he's been brilliant so far. What I love about him is the clarity he has in his bowling," said Ojha.

"He's also got strong backing from his captain and coach Ashish Nehra. If you've heard Nehra speak, he always emphasizes bowling hard lengthsand Prasidh thrives on that," he added.

Ojha further underlined the confidence that comes with having a well-defined role and the right encouragement.

"When you're backed for your strengths, everything becomes easier. Once he gets those early wickets, the momentum carries forward. And that's exactly what he's done consistently," he added.

With Krishna finding rhythm at a crucial juncture of the tournament, Gujarat Titans will be hoping their strike pacer continues to fire as the playoff race heats up.

Coming to the fixture, GT maintained its flawless record of defending a 200-plus target in their home den. Gujarat's 38-run triumph against the misfiring Sunrisers was laid by an early blitzkrieg from Sudharsan (48) and Gill (76), topped up by Buttler's rollicking 64(37).

SRH's pursuit of 225 turned into a massacre as Gujarat hunted in packs to leave Hyderabad dwindling. While Sunrisers went for runs with gallantry, wickets came at regular intervals, sending Hyderabad on the brink of exit after they surrendered to a 38-run defeat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor