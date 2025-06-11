"Clear blueprint": McCullum hails Brook's captaincy after sweeping West Indies

Southampton [UK], June 11 : England head coach Brendon McCullum believes the outright domination against the West Indies proves that a "clear blueprint" is in place about the brand of cricket captain Harry Brook wants his side to play.

Brook, the newly established England captain, made it six out of six wins after orchestrating a 37-run victory in Southampton. After a series sweep in the ODIs, the Brook-led troops whitewashed the Caribbean side with a 3-0 T20I series triumph.

For McCullum, the "positive" sign stemming from their sheer supremacy over the Men in Maroon resonates in how Brook has dictated his side and put his style of captaincy on display.

"It's been a really good two weeks. Any time you go through a period of transition and change, you have aspirations and hopes on what you can achieve. Sometimes, they happen quick and sometimes they take a long time to embed," McCullum told Sky Sports.

"But in the last couple of weeks, we have seen a clear blueprint of how Harry Brook wants this cricket team to run and his style of captaincy. That's a real positive," he added.

McCullum went on to reveal that a hands-on approach wasn't required, considering he let the 26-year-old find his way. With Brook leading the Three Lions into a new era, the England head coach is aware that they haven't conquered the world but have taken the first step.

"I have let him find his way. He doesn't like to make things complicated. He likes to keep it simple. That's a compliment, it's a great skill. His calmness, his poise, his ability to keep it simple rubs off on other guys," he said.

"He's also captained a lot of sides growing up, so he's got great friendships with guys who understand how he works. We haven't conquered the world, but we have made a nice start over the last couple of weeks. It's good positive signs," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor