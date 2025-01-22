Col NJ Nair and Jhulan Goswami stands unveiled at Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 : To pay tribute and honour the incredible achievements of valiant military war hero Col N.J. Nair and India cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday officially unveiled the spectator stands at the iconic Eden Gardens as a testament to their immense impact in their respective fields.

Before the start of the first T20I between India and England, CAB President Snehasish Ganguly officially unveiled the stands to make it a memorable moment in the history of the iconic stadium.

While paying tribute to Col Nair and Goswami, CAB President Ganguly said, "On behalf of CAB, I take the opportunity to unveil the Col N.J Nair and Jhulan Goswami stands. It is an honour for me to be a part of this memorable evening as we salute the bravery and achievements of these two iconic personalities."

Meanwhile, Goswami also rang the Eden bell before the start of the match. Also present for the occasion were CAB Hony Secretary Naresh Ojha, CAB Vice President Amalendu Biswas, CAB Treasurer Prabir Chakrabarty, Col Nair's son Shivan J Nair, Lt General RC Srikanth, Vishisht Seva Medal, Chief of Staff Eastern Army Command and Brig. Ajay Kumar Das along with other CAB Officials and members.

Goswami has the record for most wickets in women's ODIs with a whopping tally of 255 scalps. Goswami brought the curtain down on her career after featuring in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is and bagged 355 wickets across all formats.

In the women's Test format, Goswami has 44 scalps in 12 matches, averaging 17.36 at an economy of 2.02. She has 56 wickets in the women's T20I format, averaging 21.94 at an economy of 5.45. In the ODI format, Goswami took 255 wickets in 204 matches, averaging 22.04.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor