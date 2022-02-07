Collingwood appointed England's interim head coach for Tests against Windies

England men's assistant coach Paul Collingwood has been appointed interim head coach for next month's three-match Test tour of the Caribbean.

Collingwood, who took charge of England's T20 tour of the West Indies last month, is currently taking a break in Barbados before joining the touring party when they arrive in Antigua on 25 February, said:

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can't wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild," Collingwood said in an official release.

"Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction, and encouragement for them to start building something special," he added.

Talking further, Collingwood said: "I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper."

"We have an opportunity to get back on track," he added.

The touring party will be announced later this week and departs the UK on Thursday, February 24.

England lost the Ashes 0-4 and then Director of Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles, head coach Chris Silverwood and assistant coach Graham Thorpe were all sacked.

( With inputs from ANI )

